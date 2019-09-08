Louise M. Dicklich

Louise M. Dicklich, 82, of Waconia and formerly Buhl, passed away peacefully Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019, at New Perspective Senior Living in Waconia.

Louise Marie (Sweet) Dicklich was born April 17, 1937, in Hibbing, the daughter of Milan and Mildred (Vranish) Sweet. Louise grew up in Hibbing and was a graduate of Hibbing High School.

Louise is survived by her loving family: daughters and sons-in-law: Nikki and Greg Aslakson of Waconia, and Deb and Michael Quinlan of Loveland, Colo.; son, Chad Dicklich of Eugene, Ore.; grandchildren: Micalene Aslakson, Peter Aslakson, Gavin Quinlan, Jude Quinlan, Tori Dicklich, Danica Dicklich, Allie Dicklich, Elliott Kmett, Shaun and Shannon Kjoberg and their daughter, Lela; brother and sister-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Judy Sweet of Hibbing; sisters, Phyllis Eliason of Oakdale, and Lois Oja of Hibbing; and other relatives and many dear friends.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Milan “Mike” Dicklich; and parents William and Mildred Sweet.

Funeral: Service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at Saint Vasilije “Basil” of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church, 543 6th Street SW in Chisholm, with Fr. Milos Zivkovic as officiant.

Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Interment: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries