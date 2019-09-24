Louis A. Putzel, San Angelo, Texas, died Sunday, Sept. 23, 2019, in the Guardian Angels Health Care Center, Hibbing.
He was born in Hibbing on Nov. 4, 1929, the son of Louis and Mary Ribich Putzel. Louis joined the Navy soon after high school and retired after 20 years of service. He also worked for twenty years for the LTV Aerospace Corp. in Dallas, Texas, writing technical data for the jet program. He was a life member of both the VFW and the Elks lodge in Texas and volunteered for 20+ years at the Concho Valley Food Bank.
He is survived by siblings: Marlene Milanowski of Las Vegas, Nev., Kenneth (Barbara) Putzel of Phoenix, Ariz., and Carol Jean Putzel of Hibbing; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alta; a stepson, Joseph Thibodeaux; his parents; sisters and their husbands: Betty and Frank Sterle, Lois and Richard Sabin, and Gwyneth and Harry Lee; and his brother-in-law Norbert Milanowski.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.
Burial: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Med-Range Honor Guard.
Memorials: May be made to the Fairview Range Hospice or the Hibbing Elks Lodge.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
