Lorrie A. Palumbo, 66, of Hibbing, died Saturday June 20, 2020, at The Waterview Woods Assisted Living in Eveleth.
Lorrie was born Nov. 13, 1953, to Mike and Nellie (Lind) Palumbo in Hibbing. Lorrie was a 1972 graduate of the Hibbing High School. She was a former member of St. Leo's Catholic Church before its closure. Lorrie enjoyed a career as a home health aide, she was a hard worker. Lorrie was a Minnesota Twins fan and she loved watching her son Michael play little league games and summer baseball.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Jaime) Palumbo of Chandler, Ariz., Amy Palumbo of Hibbing; sisters, Lynne Sabin and Michele (Lonnie Littler) Calder; grandchildren, Andrew Palumbo and Declan Steinbrecher; niece, Carrie (Brandon Tracy) Calder, their son Christopher; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, special friend, Jim Ronchetti and lifelong friend, Debbie Johnson.
Lorrie was preceded in death by her father, Mike Palumbo; and nephew, Christopher.
Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date. A celebration of Lorrie’s life will also be held later.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.