Lorraine Marie (Lange) Javorina, 88, passed away peacefully on Oct 9, 2019. She is now with Jesus Christ in Heaven.
Lorraine was born on Nov. 11, 1930, in Bertram Minn. She grew up in Hibbing and graduated in 1948. She was a majorette in the marching band. She met George in high school, and they were married on March 8, 1952. Lorraine worked for Hibbing Tac and Cleveland Cliffs in purchasing and retired on May 1, 1992.
She enjoyed summers and spending time in the garden. She baked awesome bread, raised chickens, loved romance novels and spent much time with her sister, Gerry. The thing she loved the most was spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was sweet, giving and selfless. She will be greatly missed by all of us.
Lorraine is survived by children: Jane (Tony) Drazenovich, Laurie Javorina, Peter (Terry) Javorina; stepbrother, David (Val) Lange; stepsister, Linda (Dallas) Granberg; grandchildren: Nicholas Javorina, Madalyn Javorina, Emily (Arthur) Deschepper and George Hakomaki; one great-grandchild, Brooklyn Deschepper.
She was preceded in death by husband, George; parents, John (Harriet) Lange, Dorothy (Ken) Rodgers; and sister, Geraldine Frider.
Funeral: Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2310 Seventh Ave., Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Thomson-Dougherty, 2535 Park Ave, Minneapolis. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Memorials: Are preferred to St Raphael Catholic Church, Crystal, Minn.
