Lorraine A. Kuha, 91, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
She was born Sept. 15, 1928, to Edward and Effie (Koski) Peterson in Minneapolis, Minn. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. She married Emil Kuha on April 21, 1945. Lorraine was employed with L & D’s Restaurant as a waitress throughout the 50s and 60s. Later she worked for Hibbing Electronice where she was an Electronics Inspector. She loved having company and being with her family.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Gaylen (Susan) Kuha, Springbrook, Wis., Randy (Sandy Sersha) Kuha, Hibbing, and Alice Maki, Grand Rapids; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Kuha in 1949; husband Emil in 2000; granddaughter, Shayna; parents; and two brothers, Archie and Clifford Peterson.
Funeral: Services for Lorraine are postponed until further notice.
Burial: Interment will be in Meadow Apostolic Lutheran Cemetery, in Meadow Township, near Menahga, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
