Lori Jane Becicka

Lori J. Becicka, 55, of Pengilly, Minn., passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at her daughter’s home with family by her side.
Lori was born on July 7, 1964 in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Jean and Keith Becicka. Lori, the youngest of six kids, was raised in Pengilly. During her time at Greenway High School, Lori played basketball and softball, was an avid bowler, and a tug-of-war champion. Lori married her high-school sweetheart, Todd Hammer, in 1981. Together they had four children, Dustin, Rossi, Alycia and Raelea. In 1999, after her divorce, Lori went to school to become a nurse. A great source of pride for Lori was becoming a Research Nurse and a Wound Care Nurse.
After a life epiphany, Lori began – in her words – a transformation. Lori decided to turn her life over to the Lord and worked diligently to live her life the way God would want. This transformation wasn’t without its trials, errors and battles. Lori felt beyond blessed to be given the rare opportunity to parent a second time. She was given a second chance at motherhood when she became the adoptive parent to four of her grandchildren. She was most proud of the years she spent raising these amazing kids and the unique bond they developed. She felt that they “saved each other.”
Lori most enjoyed family gatherings, game nights, watching the grandkids play sports and swimming in the lake, and of course her beloved Minnesota Vikings! Lori’s deep love for her children, grandchildren, and her mother (and roommate) were no secret. Her compassion, caregiving nature, and empathy made her who she was. Her favorite hobbies in recent years included interior design, construction and daydreaming. She could be found enjoying peace and quiet on the porch with a much needed morning cup of coffee and a smoke. Lori’s favorite quote was, “God’s Plan – Our Journey.”
Lori is survived by her children, Dustin (Jill) Hammer, Rossi (Brian) Gangl and Alycia (Shawn) Nelson. She was adored by her 11 grandchildren, Taylor, Lexi, Kyra, Carter, Arissa, Kian, Ryder, Logan, Ella, Otto and Camden. She will be greatly missed by her mother, Jean Becicka; her besties, Lori Badavinac, Kelly Wright, Valerie Badavinac-Nick and Nancy Nick; and siblings, Gail (Dave) Kasper, Karen Becicka, Jim (Jodi) Becicka and DJ (Wanda) Becicka.
Lori was preceded in death by her father, Keith Becicka; her brother, Gary “Pack-Rat” Becicka; her grandparents, Louis and Jeanette Becicka, and grandparents Max and Lois Taylor.
Funeral: A celebration of life for Lori will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Nashwauk Alliance Church in Nashwauk, Minn. The Rev. John Weiher will officiate.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the celebration at the church on Wednesday. Lori requests those who attend wear their favorite MN Vikings apparel or the color purple and be ready to celebrate.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Lori’s name to the Angel Fund or the Itasca Area Cancer Crisis Fund.
Interment: Will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Lori, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
