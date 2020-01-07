Loretta Jean Pogorelc, 85, of Balkan Township, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at The Emeralds Care Center in Grand Rapids.
She was born Feb. 14, 1934, in Chisholm, Minn., to Jalmer and Hulda (Hill) Wirtanen. She was a graduate of Chisholm High School and a lifelong Chisholm and Balkan Township resident. Loretta was united in marriage to Eugene L. Pogorelc. She worked as a homemaker, a nurse’s aide at the former Chisholm Hospital and as a waitress at the former Kahler Park Hotel in Hibbing. Loretta will always be remembered by her family for her cooking and sense of humor. Most of all, the fun memories that are filled with her laughter.
Loretta is survived by her children: Carole McLaughlin, Shirley Langham, David (Patti) Pogorelc, and Bonnie (Pete) Soliz; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; one sister, Constance.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tom; and sister, Carole Treloar.
Funeral: In accordance with Loretta’s wishes, there will be a private family inurnment in the Spring.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
