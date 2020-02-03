Loretta A. Johnson, 88, Hibbing, the kindest woman that ever lived, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the Fairview Range Medical Center, Hibbing.
She was born Oct. 8, 1931 in Hibbing, the daughter of Casmier and Mary Petron. Loretta married Clayton Johnson in 1945 and had worked as a seamstress for the T-Shirt factory in Chisholm. She was a devoted member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, attending daily mass regularly. She also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary 4456 of Hibbing.
She is survived by her sons: Mark and Ted (Barb) both of Hibbing; her brother, Dennis (Mary) Petron of Hibbing; her sister, Connie Lucente of Duluth; a granddaughter, Katherine Johnson; her sister-in-law, Patricia Petron of Hibbing; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton; her parents,;and siblings: Delmer Petron, Shirley Niesen, Martha Gydesen and Donald Petron.
Funeral: Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Burial: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
