Lorene R. McArtin

Lorene R. McArtin, 66, of Duluth and formerly of Chisholm, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center in Duluth.

She was born on May 12, 1953, in Chisholm, to Joseph and Esther (Maki) Kapla. She was a class of 1971 Chisholm High School graduate, attained a bachelor’s degree at Mankato State College and was also a graduate of the nursing program at Hibbing Community College. Lorene lived in Slidell, La., and the Minneapolis area before moving to Duluth. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, caring for her house plants, cooking and was an avid reader.

Lorene is survived by her daughter, Erin Ivanca; two grandchildren, Ian and Brynn Loupe; long-term partner, Rafael Guerrero; step-mother, Emma Kapla; sisters-in-law, Marti Kapla and Elli Bukovac; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Roger and Gary Kapla.

Funeral: Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in Rupp Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in Chisholm, with the Rev. Bruce Dissell officiating.

Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial: Interment will take place in Chisholm Cemetery in Chisholm.

Arrangements are with Rupp Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Chisholm.

