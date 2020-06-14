Lonny J. Waldvogel, 70, longtime resident of Keewatin and Hibbing, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home in Hibbing.
He was born April 19, 1950, to Oswald and Maryann (Slomenski) Waldvogel in Grand Rapids. Throughout his career, Lonny worked carpentry and a short time with the City of Keewatin. One of his favorite pastimes was surfing while living in California.
He is survived by his daughter, Caelyn Buller, Phoenix, Ariz.; two brothers, James (Maryann) Waldvogel, Keewatin, and David Waldvogel, Hibbing; his sister, Trish Hardy, Phoenix, Ariz.; and his nephews, Robert Waldvogel, Grand Rapids, Christian Waldvogel and Tamryn Waldvogel, both of Hibbing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oswald and Maryann.
Per Lonny’s request, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence for Lonny.
