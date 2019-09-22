London Axis Zlonis, born sleeping on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was 25 weeks gestational, weighing 1 lb. 10 oz. 12.5 inches long at Fairview Range Hospital in Hibbing to parents Paige Perkovich and Layne Zlonis. His middle name means “between heaven and earth.” His due date was Dec. 29, 2019. Even though this turn of events happened, his mommy wanted to do all she could for him. She birthed him naturally with induction, she held, cleaned, changed his blankies and slept with him. We were so ready to meet our baby in December and continue our journey as parents raising our beautiful boy, to watch him grow and see him do all of his “firsts” but instead we ended up with our angel baby who will always be in our hearts.
London is survived by his loving parents, Paige and Layne; siblings, Harlow Perkovich, Nakaeda and Kendrik Zlonis; and an eight-week gestational baby Zlonis. Maternal grandparents, Jamie and Brian Perkovich; great-grandparents, LeeRoy Hoffman and Jane and Mike Perkovich; Uncle Shane “Bubba” Perkovich; his Auntie Tiffani (Greg) Clark; cousins: River, Willow and Colt Perkovich and Ariel Clark; along with several other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-nana, Sheila Hoffman, who is holding him in the comfort of angel wings; and paternal great-grandparents, Allen and Marion Johnson.
Special thanks to the OBGYN nurses at the hospital for their care and comfort and Dr. Bigelow for being the best doctor I could ever ask for, for myself and delivering my babies.
Funeral: Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.