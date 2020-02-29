Lois M. Anderson, 83, of Cherry, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Miller Dwan Medical Center in Duluth.
Lois was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Fairmont, N.D. She was one of nine children born to August and Cora Sauter. Lois was raised in the farm country of the Dakotas until her family moved to the Cherry Area. Lois attended Cherry School and would often reminisce of her school days and the lifelong friends she made. Lois was a bright student with an even brighter smile. She was an academic, an athlete, cheerleader, member of her student council and participated in many plays. She was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1955 of her senior year. A testament to her character, her love for life, friendships and joy of learning. Lois would meet the love of her life at a local dance. It was said when Jack first saw Lois, he leaned over to a friend and said, “that’s the girl I am going to marry.” And that’s exactly what he did on April 7, 1956, in one of the biggest snowstorms of the year.
Lois and Jack began their young married life in Winona, Minn., where Jack worked in construction. In 1962 they moved back to the Cherry area with their four children and built their dream home together. This is where they would raise their family and welcome their fifth child.
Lois worked part time at Spies Super Value and then ISD 710 where she drove school bus for ten years. She loved the job, her co-workers, and the students that rode with her.
Lois and Jack embraced many adventures with their five children in tow. And what a life it was. They enjoyed many years of camping and fishing on Lake Winnibigoshish as well as traveling the country with friends and family. Jack and Lois opened their hearts and door to their extended family and Lois was quick to jump in whenever a party was to be planned. When work was to be done, you could count on Lois.
She was a go getter, generous and always brought a dish to share. She cared for her mother and father in their aging years as well as her sister- and brother-in-law.
Lois and Jack were blessed with many grandchildren and great -grandchildren in which she adored. She made sure their grandchildren knew that they were loved and how special each one was to her and Jack. Lois and Jack are together again. We are sure they are dancing, wetting a fishing line together and watching down over their family.
Lois is survived by her five children: Denise (Dave) Perala of Wasilla, Alaska, Dan (Jean) Anderson of Stacy, Minn., Greg (Lora) Anderson of Iron., Kevin (Kimberly) Anderson of Eveleth , and Linette (Scott) Welshinger of Grand Rapids; sibling, Donald (Gerri) Sauter of Iron; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack W. Anderson; her parents, August and Cora Sauter; brothers, sisters, in-laws and many lifelong friends.
Funeral: A Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Memorials: In lieu of gifts, Lois would like you to enjoy time with your family, making memories and laughing until tears roll down your cheeks.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
