Mrs. Lois Ione Lindquist (Tappe) passed on at the age of 85 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz.

Daughter to parents Eric and Monica Tappe, Lois was born July 27, 1934 in Keewatin, Minn. She grew up as one of 12 children and attended Hibbing High School. In 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Lindquist. That same year, the newlyweds moved to Oregon, where Lois attended beauty school and became a hairdresser. Lois had two sons, Douglas and Bryan Lindquist.

In her golden years, Lois and her husband maintained a summer residence in Hibbing and a winter residence in Mesa. She loved swimming, polka dancing and playing cards. She will be remembered as loving, with a young and vibrant soul.

Lois is survived by her husband, Richard Lindquist; her son, Douglas Lindquist; her brother, Rodney Tappe; her sister, Shirley Poirer; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Lindquist; her parents: and ten other siblings.

The cremation took place on June 3, 2020 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Lois will be laid to rest in Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.

The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.

