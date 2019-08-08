Logan Dean Klennert

Logan D. Klennert, 2, of Nashwauk, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, after being struck by a motor vehicle.
He was born March 31, 2017, to Benjamin and Brianna (Carroll) Klennert in Grand Rapids.
Love. Kindness. Joy. Humor. Logan is each of these and more. He had a beautiful light inside of him that brightened everyone’s life. He was always laughing and you couldn’t help but to laugh along with him.
Logan’s favorite color was green. His favorite activities were making pancakes with Dad, fishing, being a superhero, going to the park, playing sports, goofing around with his grandmas, hanging out with his aunts, uncles and cousins, and snuggle time with Mom. He loved kicking back with a cup of chocolate milk or decaf coffee and watching Little Bear after spending all day playing outside. He was amazingly athletic and brilliant beyond his years. He could almost count to 20, knew the alphabet, and was nearly potty-trained. When we asked him “What are you going to be when you grow up?” He confidently answered, “The Hulk!” He loved all animals and treated them with compassion and gentleness. He was truly a blessing in our lives. As his father and mother we could not have been more proud of who he was and who he was going to be. Our Logan was a beautiful, precious soul that was taken from this earth far too soon.
Logan is survived by his parents, Benjamin and Brianna (Carroll) Klennert of Grand Rapids; his grandparents, Michelle (Rick) Hipsag, Nashwauk, Todd (Cindy) Klennert, Hibbing, and Barb (Tim) Larson, Grand Rapids; his great-grandparents, Arlowen Mertesdorf, Nashwauk, Lorraine Johnson, Grand Rapids, and Judy (Rolland) Larson, Port Wing, Wis.; his aunties and uncles, Lexi Carroll, Nashwauk,Aaron (Hailey Lane) Carroll, Bovey, Nichole (Mike Chandler) Klennert, Marble, Amanda (Jesse) Ridlon, Chisholm, and Amber (Matt Jurek) Klennert, Hibbing; and his dear cousins, Hunter, Adalynn and Carson.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandpa, Leon Mertesdorf; and an infant sibling.
Funeral: Services for Logan will be at 3 p.m, Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Nashwauk Alliance Church. The Rev. John Weiher will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Logan, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
