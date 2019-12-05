Lloyd William Anthony Show Jr., 61, of Keewatin, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth.
He was born Feb. 2, 1958, in Flint, Mich., the son of Lloyd W. (Helen M.) Show Sr. Lloyd was united in marriage to Marsha Ann Spencer on June 11, 1983, in Clio, Mich.
Lloyd was an Interior & Set Designer for the Smithsonian, Country Living Magazine and others. He attended Hibbing Alliance Church.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Marsha; children: Lloyd W. (Anna) Show III of Chisholm, Lysandra (Kerry) Whitfield of Hibbing, Kasha (Ron) Wollschlager of Meadowlands, Britton (Sarah Graika) Show of Hibbing, Makkedah Show of Keewatin, Asher Show of Keewatin, Taliyah Show of Keewatin, and Tabiasz Show of Keewatin; grandchildren: Lloyd Wyatt Anthony Show IV, Nikiyah and Keaton Whitfield, and Miguel, Elizabeth, Karalynn, Emalee, Makayla and Corey Wollschlager; brother, Dave (Diana) Show of Vassar, Mont.
Funeral: Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Open Door Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Norton will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Services are through Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. Post condolences online at: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
