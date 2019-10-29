Lester Mandler, 86, longtime resident of Goodland, and later of Hibbing, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Carefree Assisted Living in Virginia.
Lester Mandler was born Nov.14, 1932, in Bismarck, N.D., to Charles and Effie (Petersen) Mandler. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Lester lived on his hobby farm in Goodland and raised his family. He worked for the Eastern Itasca Paper for 18 years as a printer and retired from Stoke Printing in Grand Rapids. Lester also volunteered many years at the Heritage Manor in Chisholm and the fire hall in Goodland.
Lester enjoyed farming, motorcycles, snowmobiling, deer hunting, horseshoes, reading his bible, many different card games, and spending time with his family.
The family would like to thank Carefree Living in Virginia for their dedication and attention given to Lester to meet his daily needs.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Tony) Mannila; son, Kevin (Carrie) Mandler; former wife, Arlene Mandler; sister, Nellie Jensen; brother, Roy (Nancy) Mandler; three grandsons; four great-grandchildren; and special friend, Phyllis Jarvis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty (Hill) Mandler; siblings: Art, Bernice, Florence and Hurley.
Funeral: A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lavelle Town Hall. Pastor Mike Anderson will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the celebration of life Saturday at the hall.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
