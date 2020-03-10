Leslie Norman Boyd, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after a year and half of assisted living residence without his beloved wife Joanne, who passed away in September 2018. He was a resident of Grand Rapids (La Prairie) and formerly of Hartley Lake near Nashwauk and Anoka, Minn.
He was born to Agnes and Norman Boyd in Ramsey County, St. Paul, Minn., in 1926, as the only son. He grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Central High School in 1945. Les enlisted in the United States Army Air Force at the end of 1945 and attended the University of Minnesota in 1947 as part of the general and military sciences requirements for his enlistment as a radio mechanic. Since WWII was over, he received an honorable discharge in November 1948. On April 28, 1950, he married Joanne Sartorius in Minneapolis. They had met as employees of Burma Shave. The two started a small farming operation in the Lakeville/Farmington area shortly after marrying, but soon gave up on that and started and managed a service station business in Anoka, until eventually in 1970, Les went to work for the Anoka-Hennepin Vocational Tech School as an automotive instructor until retiring in 1989. For 12 years prior to retirement, he continued building an all season house on Hartley Lake, north of Nashwauk, which he and Joanne loved to use after completion for friends, family, and visitors, and as a haven for deer hunting and snowmobiling in the area. The couple sold their home in Anoka in 1989 and moved to their Hartley Lake home. They made many friends at the Balsam Bible Chapel and others in the area but felt compelled to move to La Prairie in 1994, feeling their lake home was a little too remote, especially in the winter. La Prairie proved to be perfect and they made many friends in the community and at church.
Leslie was a member of the Grand Rapids Alliance Church in Grand Rapids, having been baptized in June 2009 after profession of faith in Christ as his Savior. He really enjoyed working at the Alliance Church and Big Sandy Camp on various carpentry projects, and faithfully attended church as health permitted.
Leslie is survived by his sons, Terrence (Linda) and Thomas (Janet); grandchildren: Jonathan (Holly), Kristen (Michael Myers), Joshua (Heidi), Eric, Adam; great-grandchildren: Lucas, Eliana, Marcos, Jason, Easton, Samuel, Mickie, Lexi; special nieces: Judy Powell, Andrea Mondregon, Michelle Ashwell, Sandi Barkman; and nephew, Doug Neufeld.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wonderful wife, Joanne, of 68 years.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Grand Rapids Alliance Church in Grand Rapids. Rev. Randy Junker will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Monday.
Burial: Will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, with full military honors.
Memorials: Are preferred to the Grand Rapids Alliance Church.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
