LeRoy L. Dobson, 60, of Chisholm, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, of natural causes at his home. He was born on March 7, 1959, in Chisholm, to Rex and Bernice (Fisher) Dobson. He was a Chisholm High School graduate and a lifelong Iron Range resident. He had worked in construction as a self-employed carpenter with his brother, Edmond, and was a member of the North Central States Carpenters Union. He also enjoyed reading, gardening and was a faithful Jeopardy fan.
LeRoy is survived by his brother, Roy (Barb) Dobson; sister, Sharon (Bob) Fulton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Norman and Edmond.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel in Chisholm with Rev. Brian Birk officiating.
Burial: Inurnment will take place at Chisholm Cemetery in the spring.
