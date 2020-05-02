LeRoy Kenneth Hoikkala

LeRoy K. Hoikkala passed away peacefully at his home on April 29, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born October 9, 1939, in Hibbing, Minn. He served in the Army, and later retired as a U.S. Steel Minntac manager after a 30-year career. LeRoy was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed reminiscing about his high school years. He especially loved sharing stories about playing drums in the Golden Chords band with Bobby Zimmerman (Dylan) and Monte Edwardson. He was a genuine soul, cherishing time with close friends, family, and his significant other, Carol Conrad.
He is survived by two daughters, Sherri (Colin) Whalen and Shelby Zempel; and four grandchildren, Jordan and Connor Whalen, and Hunter and Haley Zempel, all of Owatonna, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bette; and parents, Walter and Esther Hoikkala.
Funeral: The family will celebrate LeRoy’s life with a private ceremony at a later date.
