Leon Barcus, 93, of Balsam, Minn., passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in his home.
He was born Nov. 14, 1925, to Lester and Willa (Gibson) Barcus in Bovey, Minn.
Leon started work at US Steel at the age of 17 before enlisting in the US Army when he was 20. He was stationed in the Philippines toward the end of WWII. Following his discharge from the Army, he returned to Balsam and went back to work at US Steel where he enjoyed a 37-year career. On March 23, 1949, he married his wife, Wilma Hawk. Leon was a member of the Grand Rapids VFW and the union at US Steel. He liked to work with his hands and had a farm where among other things, he cut hay, kept cattle and chickens. Leon enjoyed deer hunting and fishing, he also enjoyed watching the hummingbirds that came to the feeders at his house.
Leon is survived by his children, Diane (Ben) Foust of Balsam, Dale (Marian) Barcus of Grand Rapids, Kenny Barcus of Hibbing; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Barcus of Hibbing; sister, Ida Hawk of Texas, grandchildren: Deon Foust, Shawn Foust, Tina Foust, Danny Barcus, Lora Barcus; great-grandchildren: Ian Preisinger, Brandy Foust, Robert Foust, Brea Preisinger and Brycen Barcus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Willa; wife, Wilma; siblings, Helen Mahalla and Melvin Phillips; and his son, Kelly Barcus.
Funeral: Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Peterson Funeral Chapel in Coleraine.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial: Interment will be at the Balsam Cemetery.
