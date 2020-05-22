Lenore M. Champa, 68, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 7, 1952, in Hibbing, to Alonzo and Charlotte (Greene) Wilcox. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School and attended Hibbing Community College. Lenore was united in marriage to Terry P. Champa in January of 1997 and was a longtime Chisholm and Hibbing resident. She worked as a lab technician for many years in Chisholm. Lenore enjoyed gardening and sewing.

Lenore is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Jody Tindal, Jay (Melissa) Tindal; step-children, Craig Champa and Stacy Champa; grandchildren, Dillan, Nicole and Erica Tindal, Brittney and Ash Tindal, Nick Champa, Hunter Champa and Cassandra Putney; great-grandchildren, Emily and Macie; and one brother, Thomas (Joyce) Wilcox.

Lenore was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral: A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

