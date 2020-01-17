Laurella “Lorrie” Therese Watts, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, with her family by her side, after a one year battle with lung cancer.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1941, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., to Gerald and Evelyn Royer and grew up on Park Point. She married Robert G Watts on Nov. 23, 1968 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before he preceded her in death March 28, 2019.
Lorrie graduated from Cathedral High School and was proud to be a stay at home mom while her children were growing up. She enjoyed going to their sports games and many times even rode to the away games as a chaperone. She was a very organized go-getter who loved to garden and landscape at her home at Three Lakes, curling and bowling, having coffee and playing cards with her friends, and watching her soap operas. When her children got older, she worked for 12 years as a pull tab operator and then 10 years as a charitable gambling supervisor for the Multiple Sclerosis Society. In 2010, she transferred to Confidence Learning Center where she was also a supervisor and retired on Jan. 2, 2020. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she loved decorating for it every year and was fortunate enough to have one more Christmas with her family.
Lorrie is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Les) Lyons of Proctor, Minn., and Robin (Dan) Cicmil of Hibbing; stepchildren, Rita (Neal) Atol of Las Vegas, Nev., Barb (Jerry) Roberts of Las Vegas, Nev., John (Jeanne) Neal of Plano, Texas, Robert (Debbie) Neal of Mansfield, Texas, and Steve (Kim) Watts of Prescott, Wis.; 19 grandchildren/step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren/step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jerlyn (Hans) Huther of El Paso, Texas, Lynn Walsh of Duluth, Mary Ellen Curnow of Duluth, Charlene (Scott) Klund of Duluth, Claire Royer of Las Vegas, Nev., and Francine (Mark) Butt of Bowie, Md.; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Lorrie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G Watts; parents; brothers, William (Bill) Royer and Nicholas (Nick) Royer; and sister, Donelle (Doni) Radtke.
Lorrie was a breast cancer survivor at the age of 75 and a recipient and donor to the Angel Fund, which provides financial help to those traveling for cancer treatments. In lieu of flowers or memorials, donations preferred to go to this wonderful foundation: Angel Fund, PO Box 114, Hibbing, MN 55746 or Confidence Learning Center, 1620 Mary Fawcett Memorial Drive, East Gull Lake, MN 56401.
Funeral: Memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment: At Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery with her husband.
