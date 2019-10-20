Larry J Brewer, 61, of Plymouth, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Larry was born on June 16, 1958, in Chisholm, Minn.
Larry served in the U.S. Navy in the 1970s. He graduated from Dunwoody Institute with a degree in machinery maintenance and held multiple licenses from the Minn Department of Labor and Industry. He worked many jobs in the production industry including: Malt-to-Meal, Perrigo and most recently SilverKing in Plymouth. His advice was always simple, sound and wise, with a touch of sarcasm. He leaves behind a legacy of projects in wood, the work of his chainsaw and his creative mind. He loved his family, his lasting friends but most of all life.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Libby and Sydney Brewer; granddaughter, Aubrey; brother, Jim (Dorothy Slegman) Brewer; sister, Bonnie (Shawn) Mcmorrow; and loving partner Lynn Golob.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Hendrickson.
Funeral: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
