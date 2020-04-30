Laila L. Fish, baby girl, was born and died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Essentia St Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.

“You lived in this world such a short time, but you will live in our hearts forever.”

Laila is survived by her parents, Sam and Ashley (Broten) Fish, Hibbing; her sister, Violet Fish, Hibbing; and half sister, Samantha Fish of Cambridge, Minn.; her maternal grandfather, Dale Broten, Hibbing; paternal grandparents, Mike and Patty Fish, Hibbing; maternal grandmother, Tammy Wauzynski, Hibbing; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Candy Broten; and great-grandmother, Annette Buchwitz.

There will be a public visitation from noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, with 10 people allowed at a time in the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. A private memorial service for the family will then follow at 1 p.m. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Laila Fish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries