Kim Michael “Buzz” Bussey, 65, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, after an illness of a few months.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1954, in Hibbing, the son of Gerald and Priscilla Bussey.
He was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1978 through 1981, stationed on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Independence CV 62. Kim was an avid Bocce player, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He obsessed over the Vikings, Twins and Harley Davidson.
Kim is survived by his loving mother; sister, Kristine (Thomas) Swanson of Manassas Park, Va.; brother, Mark (Beth) of Mound, Minn.; nieces and nephews: Allen (Alicia) and Joseph Swanson, Meaghan (Aaron) Rasset, Alexander, Michelle, and Elliott Bussey; and great- nieces and nephew: Lillianah, Giulia, Cora, and Ruby Swanson, and Makenzie and Finnley Rasset.
He was preceded in death by his father; and his brother, Scott Thayer Bussey.
Private burial at a later date.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
