Kim Marie Berg, 60, lifelong resident of Hibbing died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth.
She was born Jan. 23, 1960, in Hibbing the daughter of Van and Mary (Olson) Berg. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School, and went on to complete the Travel Agent coursework in Minneapolis.
Kim worked as a receptionist and activities director at Guardian Angels in Hibbing. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Kim was very talented with knitting, crocheting, and other handcrafts – winning several blue ribbons for her work at the Fair. She enjoyed reading. Kim had a great sense of humor and would have enjoyed the fact that her date of death was a palindrome – the first to occur in over 900 years.
Kim is survived by her sisters: Shari (Jim) Erickson of Hibbing, and Susan (Pat) Benfer of Savage, Minn.; nieces and nephews: Kyle (Katie Dye) Erickson, Garrett (Vanessa) Erickson, Reed Erickson, Hanna Benfer, and Maddie Benfer; great-niece and nephew, Claira and Lennon Erickson; special friends, Linda and Tim Minelli; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral: Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Pastor Kevin Olson will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral at the church Saturday.
Burial: Inurnment will be at the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
