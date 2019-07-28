Kevin R. Trevena, 55, of Chisholm, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake, Minn.
He was born Jan. 27, 1964, in Hibbing, to Robert and RoseMarie (Koziol) Trevena. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School and a long time Chisholm-Hibbing resident. Kevin worked as a technician for Hibbing Electronics and enjoyed spending time with his family and favorite dog, Rufus. He also loved singing and special times picking plums at Mitchell Location with his grandson. Kevin is survived by his son, Nick; grandson, Brennan; siblings: Robert (Kay) Trevena, Pam Kalibabky, Rick (Tammie) Trevena, Terry (Barb) Trevena, Renee (Kevin) Schiltz, Randy Trevena; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 1, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel in Chisholm.
