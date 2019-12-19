Kevin Charles Buchwitz, 55, of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Kevin was born on June 16, 1964 in Hibbing, to Maynard and Marcella (Kastet) Buchwitz. Following attending schools in Hibbing, he worked at Mohawk's Salvage. He was a jack-of-all-trades and ran his own shop. Kevin enjoyed the outdoors and loved his fall drives through Beauty Mountain Road. One of his favorite pastimes was watching his son, Tristan, race the Number 19. He was a proud supporter of his son, Ryan, while he served in the U.S. Navy. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids.
Kevin is survived by his two sons, Tristan (Jessica) LaBarge and Ryan LaBarge; two grandchildren, Addison and Alexander; two sisters, Beth (Ross) Lantz and Cindy (Perry) Gillman; one brother, Brad Buchwitz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Marcella Buchwitz.
Funeral: Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Hibbing Christian Assembly Church.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Pastor Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
