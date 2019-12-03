Kenneth J. Szweduik Sr., 93, of Hibbing, formerly of Chisholm, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at The Estates at Roseville in Roseville, Minn.
He was born June 18, 1926, in Chisholm to Joseph and Laura (Lee) Szweduik. He attended Chisholm High School and was a lifelong Chisholm resident. Kenneth was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. He worked for the Hibbing Taconite. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm and loved hunting and fishing up in Canada. He also loved tending his vegetable garden every summer.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Shirley, three daughters: Kathy Fischer, Cathy Benton and Mary Ciatti; five sons: David (Joanne) Corradi, Joseph (Sherry) Szweduik, Kenneth Jr. (Patty) Szweduik, Donovan (Loretta) Szweduik and Michael (Cindy) Szweduik; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; stepchildren: Craig (Margaret) Johnson, Darin (Donna) Johnson, Sue Degelau; 10 stepgrandchildren and 16 stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Eilee; second wife, Janet; daughter, Bonnie Espe; and two sisters.
Funeral: Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm with Rev. Brad Felix officiating.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial: Interment will be in the spring at Chisholm Cemetery.
Military Rites will be accorded outside of church after the service by the Mid-Range Honor Guard.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
