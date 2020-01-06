Kenneth A. Raukar, 79, of Hibbing, formerly of Kelly Lake, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in his home.
Ken was born Feb. 12, 1940, to George and Ann (Capan) Raukar in Carson Lake, Minn., and was a 1959 graduate of Hibbing High School. Following graduation, he served in the Army and then attended Dunwoody College in Saint Paul and Hibbing Community College. After his service in the Army and schooling, Ken started work at the Hanna Mining Co. and later finished his career at Eveleth Taconite. In 1966, Ken married his high school sweetheart, Judy Nelson, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Ken was a storyteller, loved to visit and had an enormous infectious laugh. He was a dedicated family man who always put his family first.
Ken is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Carrie (Michaela) Raukar-Herman of Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Christy (Chuck) Samarkos and grandson, Andrew Samarkos of San Diego, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ann; and siblings, Richard Raukar and Dolores Blazina.
Funeral: Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial: Interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
