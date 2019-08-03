Kathryn Grafing Swantko

Kathryn Grafing Swantko, 72, a resident of Commerce Township, Mich., died on July 30, 2019, after a two year struggle with LBD.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Daniel; step-children: Matthew (Kimberly) Swantko, Jennifer (Michael) Blazejewski, Carrie (David) O’ Rourke and Jeffrey (Cris) Swantko; grandchildren: Katie Swantko, Mariah O’ Rourke, Lauren Swantko, Jillian O’ Rourke, Hope Swantko, Andrew Blazejewski, Abigail Swantko, Adam Blazejewski and Jackson Swantko; sister, Candice Duncan; nieces, Sarah O’ Rourke and Bonnie Duncan; as well as many dear friends and extended family members.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Mayme Grafing; and brother-in-law, Scott Duncan.

Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

