Kathleen (Lou/Lulu) Puhek, 80, passed away at Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton, Minn., on Friday, April 3, 2020, with her daughter, Julie, by her side.
Lou, as she was known by her friends, was born on April 11, 1939, to Peter and Ann Levar and grew up in Leetonia Location outside of Hibbing. She attended Hibbing High School and graduated in 1957. Lou married her high school sweetheart Ken Puhek on July 16, 1960. Lou devoted her life to her family, friends and faith. She was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Buhl for 50 years.
Lou was a special person that made an impression on everyone she met. Whether playing cards, having coffee with the gals, curling, taking trips to watch the Minnesota Vikings, or visiting the local casinos with Ken, she had an amazing network of friends that were drawn to her. She enjoyed cooking and baking Slovenian foods from recipes handed down from her mother. No one made better sarmas than Lou and she would tell you so. Her home in Buhl drew friends and neighbors that she took pride in feeding and entertaining with her stories about growing up in Leetonia.
Lou is survived by her daughter, Julie (Tom) Radovich of Carlton; son, Jim of Kennesaw, Ga.; and three grandchildren, Matt, Allie and Lauren Radovich.
Lou’s family would like to thank Inter-Faith Care Center for welcoming Lou into their community when she moved to Carlton last May. The family would also like to thank both Inter-Faith Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care provided to Lou during her brief illness.
Funeral: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a service at a later date.
Burial: Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
