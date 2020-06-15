Kathleen Becicka, 82, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mountain Iron.
Kathleen was born Dec. 19, 1937, to Frank and Signe (Benson) Burke in Grand Rapids, Minn. Kathleen grew up in Goodland, attending the Goodland grade school and later the Nashwauk High School, graduating in 1954. Kathleen continued her education in Duluth at St. Luke’s for five years earning a Bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked at the Hibbing Hospital for 46 years as both an RN and a Nursing Supervisor. On Dec. 30, 1960, Kathleen was joined in marriage to her husband, Gary Becicka. Kathleen was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Becicka of Hibbing, Minn; sons, Kevin (Roslyn) Becicka of Bloomington, Minn., Kelly (Rolf) Becicka of Golden Valley, Minn., Patrick (Julie) Becicka of Maple Grove, Minn.; grandchildren, Melanie, Carey, Anna, Ellie and Nicholas.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Signe.
Funeral: Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. The Reverend Andrew Petter will officiate. Please remember to practice social distancing at the cemetery.
