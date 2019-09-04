Katherine Kitty Kerr (Kuoppala)

Katherine Kitty Kerr, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, left this earth on Sept. 4, 2019.
A graduate of Hibbing High School, Kitty traveled the world as a military spouse. She and her husband retired to Pensacola, Fla., in 1995, where Kitty served as a volunteer at the Sacred Heart Hospital Gift Shop for 20 years. Kitty loved her work at the Gift Shop; visiting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and connecting with her friends and family on Facebook. The rock of her family, Kitty will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Dennis (DJ) Kerr; son, Michael Kerr (Belinda); daughters, Kathleen Kerr, Kristine Webber (Rob), Linda Rock (Trent) and Cheryl Kerr-Volz; grandchildren, Raymond Bryson (Meghan), Christopher Bryson, Chad Prater, Jared Webber, Sean Webber, Taylor Rock, Jordan Rock, Tyler Volz and Briar Volz; and great-grandchildren, Oliver Bryson and Jasper Bryson.
Funeral: A short service will be held at 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 9, at Family-Funeral & Cremation (7253 Plantation Rd) in Pensacola, Fla.
Visitation: Will be at 10 a.m at the funeral home.
Interment: Will be at 1 p.m. at Barrancas National Cemetery, Naval Air Station, Pensacola.
Memorials: Kitty and her family have designated Disabled Veterans of America or the USO for memorial contributions in lieu of flowers.
