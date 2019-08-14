Katherine A. Sandstrom, 75, of Hibbing, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Fairview Range in Hibbing.

She was born June 1, 1944, in Minneapolis to Jacob and Luella (Royer) Muller. She graduated from Lakeville High School in 1962. Katherine worked for Pinkerton Security for 20 years before retiring.

Katherine enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Ginny (Nunzio) Russo of Southampton, Pa., and Mary (Jim) Unger of Chisholm; grandchildren, Justin Workman and Jessica Sandstrom; great-grandchildren, Trent Workman and Riley Sandstrom; and brother, Marvin Muller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Luella Muller; and siblings, Marjorie, Dale and Bernie.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Range Funeral Home. Rev. Rod Tuomi will officiate.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

