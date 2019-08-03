Karine Rose Carlson, 82, of Nashwauk, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Grand Village Lodge in Grand Rapids, Minn.
She was born Feb. 16, 1937, in Hibbing, to William and Grace (Ferraro) Carlson. She was a lifelong resident of Nashwauk. She and David Carlson were united in marriage on Aug. 22, 1959. She graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1955, and the University of Minnesota in 1959, with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught school in Minneapolis her first year out of college. In 1970, she began a 23-year career as a kindergarten teacher at Nashwauk-Keewatin Elementary School. She was a lifelong member of Nashwauk Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children, Terri Anick, David (Monica) Carlson, Leanne (Mike Vroman) Stanley; brother, Bill (Carol) Carlson; sister-in-law, Deanna Carlson Martin; brother-in-law, Peyton (Janet) Carlson; grandchildren, Jeremy (Courtney) Anick, Heather (Troy) Stamper, Tom (Rachel) Anick, Tyler Stanley, Troy Stanley; great-grandchildren, Austin and Noah Anick, Kiana Stamper, and Little Man Anick due in September; and all the kindergarten children whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother-in-law, Michael Carlson.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Nashwauk Area Community Fund and Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Shelf in Nashwauk.
Funeral: A celebration of Karine’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at Nashwauk Lutheran Church.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
