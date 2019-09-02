Karen R. Racek

Karen R. Racek, 68, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in her home.

She was born Nov. 7, 1950 to Robert and Dorothy (Raukar) Levar in Hibbing. Karen graduated from Hibbing Schools and later was employed with Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing as a secretary in the Human Resources department. She entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Mark Racek on Feb. 14, 1997 in Hibbing. Karen enjoyed gardening, shopping, crafting, spending time with her family, and looked forward to her annual casino trips with her Leetonia crew.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Racek, Hibbing; son, Robert Levar, Keewatin; sister, Dianne (Jerry) Maki, Hibbing; grandson, Nick Levar; nieces, Stacy (EriK) Determan, Side Lake, and Kara (Dustin) Pelt, Tallahassee, Fla.; great-nieces, Emily, Avery and Ashlynn Determan; nephew, Turner Pelt; and her dog, Freddie, who she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy.

Funeral: Services for Karen will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Gabriel Waweru will officiate.

Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Interment: Will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

