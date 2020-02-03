Karen LaVerne Sanders

Karen L. Sanders, 78, longtime resident of Hibbing died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home with family by her side.
She was born May 30, 1941, to Eino and Lillian (Hanni) Marsyla in Winton, Minn. Karen entered into marriage with Warren Sanders on Sept. 23, 1961, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing. Together they raised their family in Hibbing. Karen held many jobs throughout her lifetime, including; working for INAC in the school cafeteria, Hibbing Electronics, and at Hibbing General Hospital. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing, and the Order of the Eastern Star. Karen enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events, and baking as some of her favorite pastimes.
Karen is survived by her husband, Warren Sanders, Hibbing; her children: Christal Kochevar, Hibbing, Jeff (Dana) Sanders, Zim, and Marty (Dana) Sanders, Wayzata, Minn.; her siblings, Robert (Diane) Marsyla, Schroeder, Minn., and Ruth (Ron) Ryberg, Iron; nine grandchildren: Nicholas (Shalynn) Kochevar, Kaitlyn Kochevar, Lexi and Madi Sanders, Nina and Mia Lawson, Angelica (Justin) Avelsgard, and Zack and Shelby Sanders; six great-grandchildren: Max, Sophia, Mila, Ace, Leo and Lucy; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Warren Sanders Jr.; parents; five brothers; a sister; and son-in-law, Gary Kochevar.
Karen's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Fairview Hospice for their help and compassion.
Funeral: Services for Karen will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Andrew Petter will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday.
Burial: A spring interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Karen, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
