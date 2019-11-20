Karen E. Musech

Karen E. Musech, 75, of Minnetonka, Minn., passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at St. Benedict’s Community in St. Cloud, Minn.

She was born Dec. 28, 1943, in Hibbing to George and Helen Lund.

Karen is survived by husband, Jim; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Dolora; grandsons, James and Victor; sister, Janice (Gerry) Butcher; sisters-in-law, Peggy Musech and Joy (Joe) Dolinich; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Allison; and her parents.

Funeral: We will have a casual celebration of Karen’s life from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov 24, at Gearty-Delmore Chapel of Plymouth, 15800 37th Ave. N.

Memorials: Are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.

