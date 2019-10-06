June M. Draskovich

June M. Draskovich, 88, of Roseville, Minn., formerly of Keewatin, peacefully went home to the Lord on Oct. 3, 2019.

June is survived by daughter, Carleen Marsolek (Scott); granddaughters, Angela (Dru) and Nadina; niece, Marla (Pete) Skalsky; nephew, Edwin (Polly) Gallina; and many other nieces, nephews, and family members. June loved her granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John; parents, Edgar and Bessie Gallina; brother, Ernest Gallina.

Funeral: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2048 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the Mass at the church.

Burial: Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Roseville VFW.

Arrangements are with Roseville Memorial Chapel. 651-631-2727.

