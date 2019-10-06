June M. Draskovich, 88, of Roseville, Minn., formerly of Keewatin, peacefully went home to the Lord on Oct. 3, 2019.
June is survived by daughter, Carleen Marsolek (Scott); granddaughters, Angela (Dru) and Nadina; niece, Marla (Pete) Skalsky; nephew, Edwin (Polly) Gallina; and many other nieces, nephews, and family members. June loved her granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John; parents, Edgar and Bessie Gallina; brother, Ernest Gallina.
Funeral: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2048 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Burial: Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Roseville VFW.
Arrangements are with Roseville Memorial Chapel. 651-631-2727.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.