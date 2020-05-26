Julie Ann Robertson, 56, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Julie was born to Norman and Donna (Siedow) Huro on Nov. 20, 1963, in St. Paul, Minn. Julie graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1981. She met and married Eric Hofmann and they were blessed with two children: Jessica and James. Although their lives led them in different directions, they remained dedicated parents. Julie met her husband, Steven Robertson in the early 90s. She moved to Cook with Steven and became a long-time resident.
Julie loved and fed the many animals that visited her yard. She enjoyed a herd of 20 deer that included an injured doe she called “gimpy.” Julie also loved the birds; she would often make homemade feed for them. Julie loved her wildlife, including the raccoons, but her passion was her dogs. She loved traveling to dog shows to compete with her dachshunds and her rottweilers. Julie loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.
Julie is survived by her parents, Norman and Donna; husband, Steven Robertson; her daughter, Jessica Gray; her son, James Hofmann (Stacey Althaus); sister, Lynne (Steve) Gangl; nephew and niece, Mark and Tiffany Gangl; and great-nephews and one great-niece; numerous friends; beloved pets, and many wildlife friends.
Julie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gilbert and Helen Siedow, and Ernest and Lola Huro.
Funeral: A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
