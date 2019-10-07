Juliana ‘Julie’ Wolff

Juliana Esther Mae Wolff, 87, of Prior Lake, Minn., formerly of Hibbing, left her family to meet Jesus on Tuesday evening, Oct. 1, 2019.
Julie was born on May 9, 1932, to Reggie and Esther (Braddon) Edlund at home on May Lake in Walker, Minn. When she was very young, they moved to Duluth and then finally settled in Proctor, Minn. Music was always a very important part of her life and she learned to play the piano at a very early age. Julie brought her musical talents to the Proctor High School Band, playing the glockenspiel, and ultimately marching together with the band in the Rose Bowl Parade. During high school, Julie met the love of her life and future husband, Wally, while riding on the school bus. They were married on July 28, 1951. Their family grew in size and multiplied in joy with the birth of sons in 1953 and 1956. That same year, they moved to Hibbing and in 1958 were blessed with the birth of a daughter. Julie’s life was all about loving and serving others and honoring Jesus in her serving. Julie and Wally traveled extensively and in 1992 enjoyed a 108-day cruise around the world.
The legacy of Julie will now live on in the hearts of those she loved most, husband, Wally; children: Tim (Cheryl) Wolff, Dan (Vicki) Wolff, Becky (Dave) Lucas; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; many relatives and friends.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life honoring Julie will be at noon Saturday, Oct.12, at Friendship Church, 17741 Fairlawn Avenue, Prior Lake.
Visitation: Will be from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial: She will be laid to rest at a private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation proudly cared for the Wolff family. www.ballardsunderfuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.