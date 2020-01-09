Judith Kay Jensen, age 72, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born April 5, 1947, in Wadena, Minn., the daughter of Bernard and Evelyn (Koria) Nylund. Judy attended Hibbing High School. She was united in marriage to Robert Warren Jensen on April 16, 1966, in Hibbing.
Judy worked as a homemaker, and as a dietary aide at the Hibbing Hospital and at Leisure Hills Nursing Home in Hibbing. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Judy always had fresh coffee and sweets with good conversation for visiting family and friends. Her hobbies included trips to Fortune Bay, and vacuuming twice a day.
Judy is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Bobbi Jo (Jim) Von Alman of Pengilly, Minn., Stacie (Jeff) Pouh of Oshkosh, Wis., and Jeremy (Rebecca) Jensen of Nashwauk, Minn.; siblings, Connie (John) Rhoads of Frederick, Colo., Corrinne Nylund of Kelly Lake, Minn., Darrel (Sherri) Nylund of Diana, Texas, and Cindy Friend, of Hibbing; grandchildren, K.C. Jensen, Turner (Ashlie) Von Alman, Olivia Von Alman, Kassandra Pouh, Brian (Casey) Pouh, Hunter Pouh, Cooper (Michelle) Jensen, Chloe Jensen, Georgie Jensen, Hailey Jensen, Breanna Zaitz and Emily Zaitz; great-grandchildren, Aydin, Nevaeh, Ella, Jadyn, Kennedy, Delaynee and Kyra; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dennis and Donnie Nylund.
Funeral: Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel, in Hibbing. Greg Anderson will be the funeral celebrant.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service Tuesday.
Inurnment: Will be at a later date in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.