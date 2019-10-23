Judith A. Esler, age 76, of Chisholm, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born June 24, 1943, in Chisholm, to Martin and Astrid (Johnson) Lozekar. She was a lifelong Chisholm resident and a member of the Chisholm Baptist Church and Chisholm Senior Center. Judith was united in marriage on June 15, 1968 in Hibbing to Melvin L. Esler. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafting and singing.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin; children, Karen (Barney) Johnson, LeRoy Esler, Della (Todd) Saari; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and twin brothers.
Funeral: Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in Chisholm Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Erickson officiating.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service in the church.
Interment: Will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
