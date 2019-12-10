Judith A. Elersic

Judi Elersic, 60, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Judi was born in Painesville, Ohio, on April 2, 1959, to JH and Jewell (Madle) McBride. Judi was a four-year resident of Hibbing and prior to that a lifelong resident of Ohio.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends; it brought her great joy being around the people she loved, especially Shawn and Benny.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheena (Anthony Marinaro) Siembida of Hibbing; mother, Jewell of Concord, Ohio; grandchildren: Joey, Alyssa, Mason; and special friends: the Patel family, Shawn Lubbers and his dog Benny.
Judi was preceded in death by her father, JH; and brother, Jay.
Funeral: Services for Judi will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Burial: Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
