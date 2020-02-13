Judith A. Campbell, 65, of Chisholm, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 21, 1954, in Chisholm, to Stanley and Ruth (Mlachnik) Kne. She was a Chisholm High School graduate receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in teaching at Bemidji State College. She was also a lifelong Chisholm resident. Judi was united in marriage to Bruce A. Campbell on August 27, 1994. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. As a beloved teacher recognized for the “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers” for the Chisholm School District, she gave her heart and soul to the kids for over two decades. Not only was she the cheerleading coach and pep club adviser, she mentored, counseled, and left her door open to any student past or present. For 26 years, Judi has been a staple in her community, running and teaching the Chisholm Safety Town Program and was president of the Women’s Bocce Ball league. Above all her leadership roles and community activities, Judi made her children and grandchildren her priority. She also loved to play golf, darts, cruising in the boat with Bruce, fishing and Jeopardy wiz.
Judi is lovingly survived by her mother, Ruth; husband, Bruce; children: Chris Greiner, Shelly (Shawn) Lappi, Angie Greiner, Austin Campbell; six grandchildren: Ethan, Eli, Evan, Jaxon, Aria, Jonas; three siblings: Jeanne Mueller, Jon (Sheila) Kne, Jim (Laurie) Kne; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her special pet, Bella.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Kne; and grandparents, Mary (John) Mlachnik.
Funeral: Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 19, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Rev. Anthony Craig as celebrant.
Visitation: Will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until the time of service in the church.
Burial: Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.