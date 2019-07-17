Judith A. Benolken, 72, Nashwauk, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born Dec. 30, 1946, in Hibbing to William and Edith Allison. Judith married Jack Benolken on April 10, 1968, and dedicated her life to raising her family. When her children had grown, Judith became an estimator for Hibbing Electronics. While she loved hunting, fishing and riding her ATV, her favorite time was spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; children, Jeff Benolken of Nashwauk and Patricia (Doug) Johnston of Littleton, Colo., grandchildren: Jack and Matthew Benolken, Allison (Erik) Everson and Dakota Johnston; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Everett Everson; sisters, Jean (Ron) Olds, Marion (Herb) Dotzler and Luverne (John) Pancotti; along with 32 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Pat Shafer; and two nephews.
Funeral: At her request there will be no funeral services.
Memorials: Are preferred to the Angel Fund c/o Fairview Range Medical Center, 750 E. 34th St., Hibbing, MN. 55746.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave a message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.