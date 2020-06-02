Judith A. Aikey, 73, of Hibbing and formerly of Pike River, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in her home with family at her side.
She was born Nov. 5, 1946, in Eveleth, the daughter of Rudolph and Irene (Kivela) Sampson. Judy was united in marriage to Ernie C. Aikey Sr., on Aug. 24, 2013, at West Two Rivers.
Judy worked as a PCA at Hillcrest Terrace, and had managed the Myrtle Lake Resort. She enjoyed camping.
Judy is survived by her husband, Ernie; children: Karen (Mike) Wright of Hibbing, Kathy Cheney of Cook, and Russell (Lisa) Cheney of S.C.; stepchildren: Ernie (Tiara) Aikey, Jr. of Hibbing, Pat Aikey of Hibbing, Lisa (Dan) Barus of Hibbing, Scott (girlfriend,Tish) Aikey of Chisholm, James Aikey of Keewatin, Caroline Aikey of Keewatin, Anthony (girlfriend, Sam) Aikey of Hibbing, and Elizabeth (boyfriend, Jake) Aikey of Hibbing; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rudolph Sampson Jr.; son, David Cheney; and grandson, Forest Cheney.
At Judy’s request, no public services will be held.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
