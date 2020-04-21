Juanita J. ‘Jeri’ Matthiesen

Juanita Jeraldine “Jeri” (Juell) Matthiesen, 85, passed away April 20, 2020, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
Jeri was born on April 7, 1935, in Grand Rapids, the youngest child of Nils “Henry” and Carolina (Hagness) Juell. The family lived in New York, N.Y., for several years before returning to Jacobson, Minn. Jeri married Richard A. “Buddy” Matthiesen of Goodland in 1951. They raised four children and lived in the Los Angeles area from 1954 to 1964 before returning to Goodland, where they lived for over 30 years. After Bud’s retirement in 1986, they enjoyed many years of RV traveling and spent many winters with good friends in Arizona, Nevada, and Florida. In later years, they lived in Hibbing and Nashwauk. Jeri and Bud enjoyed nearly 64 years of marriage. Following Bud’s death in March 2015, Jeri moved to Hillcrest Assisted Living in Nashwauk and later to Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
Jeri will be remembered as a remarkably devoted and loving mother, wife, grandma, and friend who always made her home a place everyone loved to visit. She was a member of the Goodland Church for many years, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Goodland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard A. “Buddy” Matthiesen in 2015; her youngest daughter, Traci Ottmann in 2017; her brother, Charles “Chuck” Juell; her sister, Mavis McCoy; and several special in-laws.
Jeri is survived by her sons, Richard “Scott” Matthiesen of Hibbing and Kim “Red” (Liza) Matthiesen of Warba; a daughter, Faith Allyn of Abilene, Texas; son-in-law, Tom Ottmann of Reno, Nev.; her grandchildren, Jesse Matthiesen, Andrew (Kelly) Matthiesen, Fran Nelson and Jubal Nelson; great-grandchildren, Laney and Levi Matthiesen; her sister-in-law, Joyce (Matthiesen) Wycoff; and several nieces and nephews.
Jeri’s family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the dedicated care professionals at both Hillcrest in Nashwauk and Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
Funeral: A memorial service in Goodland will be announced at a later date.
Inurnment: Will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Goodland.
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.