Joseph Peter Stimac

Joseph Peter Stimac, 70, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

A lifelong resident of northern Minnesota, he was born in Hibbing, graduated from Cherry High School with the class of 1967 and retired from U.S. Steel. Joe loved spending time at his cabin on Deer Lake in Effie, Minn., with his children, grandchildren, friends and beloved dog, Meeka.

Joe is survived by his mother, Josephine Righino of Hibbing; children, Jeff Stimac of Hibbing, Jerry (Gina) Stimac of Hibbing, Jessica (Chris) Johnson of Columbus, Minn.; grandchildren, Allory Johnson, Gianna Johnson, Luca Johnson, Mattea Johnson, Jace Stimac, Josie Stimac; and his half-sister, Laurie Anderson of Chisholm, Minn.

He is preceded in death by his father, Peter Stimac.

Funeral: A private family service will be held.

Memorials: Memorials are preferred to the Hibbing Humane Society.

